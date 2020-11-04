California voters approve data privacy expansion

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California voters have approved a measure to expand a digital privacy law that was passed two years ago.

Proposition 24 includes provisions to triple the fines for companies that violate kids’ privacy and will create a dedicated state agency to enforce the law that was passed in 2018.

With more than 11 million votes tallied, the measure had more than 56% support Wednesday.

Proponents of the measure said it would strengthen California’s privacy law and help hold big business accountable. Opponents argued that the 52-page initiative was too complicated for voters and that it was too soon to rewrite a law that just took effect.