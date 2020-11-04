California sticks to cash bail, rejects nation-leading move

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 7, 2015, file photo, a sign advertising a bail bonds business is displayed near Brooklyn’s jail and courthouse complex in New York. Thousands of New Yorkers accused of crimes will no longer face waiting for trial in jail under a new bail law. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is sticking with its traditional cash bail system, rejecting a nation-leading move to rely instead on risk assessments to decide which suspects should remain jailed awaiting trial.

With more than 11 million votes counted as of Wednesday, Proposition 25 had just 45% support.

Backers had said the traditional bail system punishes the poor, who are often racial minorities, because they lack the money to buy their freedom or can least afford to pay a bail bondsman.

Opponents said the alternative’s risk assessment tools also are racially and socioeconomically biased.