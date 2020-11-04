Voters pass measure allowing felons on parole to vote

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo potential voters wait in long lines to register and vote at the Los Angeles County Registrar’s office in Los Angeles.A pair of propositions on California’s November ballot would expand voting rights in California – restoring the vote for parolees and allowing 17-year-olds to vote in primaries if they turn 18 before the general election. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A ballot measure restoring the right to vote for felons on parole has been decisively passed by California voters.

Proposition 17, which more than 60 percent of voters had approved late Tuesday, will change the state Constitution to allow an estimated 50,000 felons on parole to vote.

Supporters said the parolees have paid their debt to society and should be able to shape the policies that affect their lives. Opponents said restoring rights early to felons is a slap in the face to their victims.

Another voting rights measure, Proposition 18, was trailing. It would allow 17-year-olds to vote in primaries if they turn 18 before the general election.