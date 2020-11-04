California affirmative action measure failing

FILE – In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, left, receives congratulations from fellow Assembly members Sharon Quirk-Silva, D-Fullerton, center, and Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, after the Assembly approved her measure to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot to let voters decide if the state should overturn its ban on affirmative action programs, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The killing of George Floyd has sparked broader discussions of race and discrimination in state legislatures across the country. Affirmative action, reparations and designating racism as a public health crisis are generating debate and a fair amount of controversy. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A ballot measure to reinstate affirmative action in California government is failing.

“No” votes had more than 55% of 11 million votes counted so far.

Public polling had indicated that Proposition 16 was struggling, suggesting that voters may not be ready to repeal a quarter-century-old ban on affirmative action.

A national awakening on race drove a well-funded campaign to reinstate preferential treatment based on race and gender in public hiring, contracting and college admissions.

Supporters say such programs are critical to undoing generations of systemic racism and sexism. Opponents say merit alone should determine whether someone gets a job or accepted into college.