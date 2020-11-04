California affirmative action measure failing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A ballot measure to reinstate affirmative action in California government is failing.
“No” votes had more than 55% of 11 million votes counted so far.
Public polling had indicated that Proposition 16 was struggling, suggesting that voters may not be ready to repeal a quarter-century-old ban on affirmative action.
A national awakening on race drove a well-funded campaign to reinstate preferential treatment based on race and gender in public hiring, contracting and college admissions.
Supporters say such programs are critical to undoing generations of systemic racism and sexism. Opponents say merit alone should determine whether someone gets a job or accepted into college.