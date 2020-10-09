Bry, Gloria face off in virtual mayoral forum

SAN DIEGO — San Diego mayoral candidates Assemblyman Todd Gloria and San Diego City Councilwoman Barbara Bry faced off Thursday night in a virtual forum.

With only nuanced differences in policy, the two Democrats have been battered by third-party attacks.

Bry said Wednesday that supporters of her opponent have paid for negative mailers that she claims are trying to divide voters and fracture her support. She said the message of the ads portray her as a supporter of President Donald Trump to Democrats and as a far-left liberal to Republicans.

“I knew politics was bad but I never thought that Todd and his supporters would use the deep political divisions in our country to tell Republicans that I’m too liberal and to tell Democrats that I’m too conservative,” Bry said.

Earlier this week, Gloria accused former Republican city Councilman Carl DeMaio of sending voters texts attacking him in order to support Bry.

When the debate host asked Bry whether she condemned the attacks, she said, “I condemn any information that is inaccurate that goes out in to the public.”

“These lies are going out and it’s generating threats of violence against me, my supporters and my team and that should be easy to denounce and that should be something that should cease immediately, not just because it’s false, but also because it’s dangerous,” Gloria said.

Gloria hopes to make history by becoming the first person of color and the first openly gay person to be elected mayor of the city.

“I believe we can take the city in a new direction that tackles the big issues that are facing us: our homeless crisis, our infrastructure challenges, our housing affordability crisis,” Gloria said.

“My priority as mayor is to lead an economic recovery that addresses income and racial inequality by growing the pie,” Bry said. “I know how to do it. I’ve done it before.”