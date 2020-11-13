Anderson’s lead continues to grow in District 2 supervisors’ race

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Former state legislator Joel Anderson increased his lead over Poway Mayor Steve Vaus to 156 votes Friday in the race for the Second District seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Anderson led by 135 votes entering Friday’s count, according to figures released Friday by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. He was 85 votes ahead entering Thursday’s count and seven entering Wednesday’s.

Approximately 15,000 votes remain to be counted in San Diego County’s five supervisorial districts, but it is not known how many remain in the Second District, Registrar of Voters Michael Vu said.

Vote-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day will be counted as long as they are received by Nov. 20 under state law.

The next update is scheduled to be released after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Vaus led by 1,245 votes Nov. 4 but his lead shrunk to 111 through Monday’s count.

Both candidates in the nonpartisan race are Republicans.

The district includes El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Poway and Santee and the San Diego communities of Allied Gardens, College Area, Del Cerro, Grantville, Navajo, Rolando and San Carlos.

It also includes East County’s unincorporated communities of Alpine, Campo, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego and Spring Valley.

The winner will succeed Supervisor Dianne Jacob who was barred from running for re-election because of term limits. She was elected to the first of her seven terms in 1992.