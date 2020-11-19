Anderson continues to widen lead over Vaus in supervisor race

Joel Anderson, a former state senator, is locked in a tight race with Poway Mayor Steve Vaus to replace Supervisor Dianne Jacob in District 2.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Former state legislator Joel Anderson leads Poway Mayor Steve Vaus by 291 votes Thursday in the race for the Second District seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Anderson added 32 votes to his lead in Wednesday’s updated count from the Nov. 3 election, according to figures released by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Anderson leads Vaus 144,939-144,648, or 50.05%-49.95%.

The next update is scheduled to be released at 5 p.m. Thursday.

About 8,000 ballots remain to be counted in San Diego County’s five supervisorial districts, but it is not known how many remain in the Second District, Registrar of Voters Michael Vu said.

Vote-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day will be counted as long as they are received by Nov. 20 under state law.

Vaus led by 1,245 votes on Nov. 4, but his lead shrank as vote- counting continued.

Both candidates in the nonpartisan race are Republicans.

The district includes El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Poway and Santee and the San Diego communities of Allied Gardens, College Area, Del Cerro, Grantville, Navajo, Rolando and San Carlos. It also includes East County’s unincorporated communities of Alpine, Campo, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego and Spring Valley.

The winner will succeed Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who was barred from running for re-election because of term limits. She was elected to the first of her seven terms in 1992.