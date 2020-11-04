57% of voters support Measure E in early returns

SAN DIEGO — More than 57% of ballots counted so far have been in support of Measure E, which would remove the 30-foot height limit on buildings in the Midway district.

Measure E: Midway District Height Limit

If passed, Measure E would remove the 30-foot height limit on buildings in the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area, which would allow for a replacement for the Sports Arena, but would preserve the building cap in San Diego’s beach communities.

Leading support on the measure is San Diegans for the Revitalization of Midway. Mayor Kevin Faulconer and City Councilmembers Jen Campbell and Chris Cate have endorsed the measure.

City Council President Pro Tem Barbara Bry has said she opposes the measure.