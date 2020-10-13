50th Congressional District candidate apologizes for interview with group

SAN DIEGO — Ammar Campa-Najjar, the Democratic candidate for the 50th Congressional seat, is apologizing after sitting down for an interview with an East County political group.

“There are a lot of people who saw this as a disappointment, as betrayal. It’s a radical group that should not be legitimized,” Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, chair of the San Diego Democratic Party, said.

Campa-Najjar posted a video on Twitter Sunday of him apologizing saying, “Despite my best intentions, I messed up. I messed up bad … I do not condone hate, or violence or any threats on anybody’s life from any group, including members of Defend East County.”

FOX 5 reached out to Campa-Najjar but did not hear back. Rodriguez-Kennedy said he talked with Campa-Najjar about the interview.

“He was not aware of the specific allegations about the group. It’s a group with 22,000 members so I suspect he was just trying to reach across the aisle,” Rodriguez-Kennedy said.

Video of the interview on Oct. 7 reportedly shows Campa-Najjar and the Defend East County founder sitting side-by-side without masks, smoking cigars and drinking whisky.

“You don’t go at a time of COVID without a mask, smoking a cigar and drinking a scotch with somebody so far to the opposite side of the political agenda that it makes your own supporters question your wisdom,” FOX 5 Political Analyst Carl Luna said.

Defend East County was started after a Black Lives Matter protest in La Mesa turned destructive. The group says on Facebook that its purpose is “to come together and stand united to keep our city from being destroyed by rioting, looting and fires.” The San Diego Union-Tribune reports videos of violence against Black Lives Matter protesters by “patriots” in other cities have gotten hundreds of likes on the page.

Luna said national polls have Republican Darryl Issa winning the 50th Congressional seat. With 22 days to go, he said this was a decision with no upside.

“The campaign really put itself into a hole by doing this, because now, if you go out to explain this to the public, you draw attention to the event to all the people who didn’t see it the first time around,” Luna said. “And if you don’t get to a broader audience, it’ll look like you’re downplaying it … There’s not that many great opportunities to really make this better for Campa-Najjar. It might’ve cost him any hope he had of winning the election.”