27K voters cast ballots as San Diego super poll sites open

SAN DIEGO — For the first time ever, voters have four days instead of one to vote in-person. Saturday marked the first day in San Diego and nearly 27,000 people cast their ballots.

Many voters came to 235 new super poll sites that opened for the first time Saturday. The county consolidated the usual locations and expanded the number of days people can come vote in an effort to help avoid big crowds. It’s an unprecedented re-shuffling of voting in the county.

“It’s unchartered territory, where we have over 3,600 poll workers that have been trained over a 2-day period, and in certain cases over a week’s period of time, coming now all together to make sure voters have the ability to cast their votes,” Registrar of Voters Michael Vu said.

The county has already broken records in terms of the number of mail-in ballots received. With just under two million registered voters in the county, more than one million have already returned their ballots, according to Vu.

“We’ve never seen that number this close to an election, where we’ve hit a seven-digit figure,” he said.

Saturday was the first day of voting at the 235 super poll locations in the county. San Diegans can also cast their ballots at the Registrar’s Office, where Sheba Candor and her girlfriend voted.

Find your polling place using this online tool.

“It was actually my first time voting ever, so this is a big day for me,” Candor said. “We called ahead of time and there wasn’t a lot of people and we went in, it was very clean, they were wiping things down.”

Candor and another voter, Pattie Elias, both said the process from beginning to end was very organized and safe.

“It seems like they have everything really, really organized. This is the best I’ve ever seen it,” Elias said. “I feel very secure because there was a lot of fear.”

The county’s registrar of voters recommends dropping off mail-in ballots in a drop box near you. For those who want to vote in-person, the super poll sites open at 8 a.m. Sunday.

