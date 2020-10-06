2,100 LA County voters get ballots with no choices for president

LOS ANGELES (AP) — About 2,100 general election ballots missing the U.S. president race were mailed to Los Angeles County voters.

The Los Angeles Times reports the faulty ballots were sent to residents in the Woodland Hills area, and the county Registrar-Recorder’s office says it impacted a very small number of voters.

A Woodland Hills resident tells the Times the faulty ballots have state propositions printed twice but no choices for president.

Affected voters will be alerted by robocall and email, and will be sent corrected ballots with a letter explaining the error.

Any ballot already filled out and mailed in will be canceled once the voter’s new ballot is received.