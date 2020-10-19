15 days until 2020 presidential election: Biden, Trump campaigns focus on key states

TUCSON, Ariz. (NewsNation Now) — With just over two weeks until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are campaigning in battleground states ahead of the second and final presidential debate.

Trump is expected to travel to Arizona Monday, while Vice President Mike Pence heads to Maine and Pennsylvania.

Biden has not announced any campaign stops Monday, but his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris will travel to Florida. The California senator will visit Orlando and Jacksonville for the state’s first day of in-person early voting.

Biden and Trump campaigned on opposite sides of the country Sunday, both visiting states won by the opposing party in the 2016 election.

Trump kicked the day off in Nevada, making a rare visit to church before a fundraiser and an evening rally in Carson City. Once considered a battleground, Nevada has not swung for a Republican presidential contender since 2004.

Meanwhile, Biden, a practicing Catholic, attended Mass in Delaware before campaigning in North Carolina, where a Democrat has not won in a presidential race since Barack Obama in 2008.

Later this week, the two presidential candidates will take the stage in Nashville, Tennessee, for their final debate.

Trump and Biden are preparing to face off at Belmont University on Thursday. NBC’s Kristen Welker will serve as the debate’s moderator, asking questions about fighting COVID-19, race, climate change and national security.

As of Sunday night, at least 28 million Americans have already cast ballots either by mail or in person ahead of the Nov. 3 election, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. The record-shattering figure is being driven in part by concerns about crowds at polling sites on Election Day during the coronavirus pandemic.