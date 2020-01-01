1.1 million San Diego voters cast ballots before Election Day

SAN DIEGO — The Registrar of Voters says 1.1 million people in San Diego have already cast their ballots before Election Day.
The number of ballots already submitted ahead of Nov. 3 is a historic milestone for San Diego County.
The Registrar of Voters said nearly 27,000 voters cast ballots Saturday, the first day the county’s super polling sites were open. The 235 super polling sites are open for in-person voting for four days this year.
Find your polling place using this online tool.
The Registrar of Voters recommends dropping off mail-in ballots at your super polling site or in a drop box near you.