President Biden to visit California for wildfire update, Newsom event

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — President Joe Biden will be in California on Monday to tour wildfire damage and campaign on behalf of Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to the White House.

Biden will first visit the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, then travel to Sacramento to survey damage from the major blazes in Northern California.

From there, the president will travel to Long Beach for an event with Newsom.

The announcement comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in the Bay Area Wednesday, and former President Barack Obama showed his support in a video posted to Twitter.

“And we will not give up because we know that so much is at stake, so many are counting on us, and there is so much good that we can do,” Harris said at Wednesday’s rally.

The recall has the potential to significantly alter the political landscape in the nation’s most populated state. California voters haven’t elected a Republican to the governor seat since 2006 when former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger won re-election for his first and only full term.

Thousands of mail-in ballots are already in, but there are also thousands of people either on the fence on how they will vote or if they will vote at all.

To find out where you can vote in person, or drop off your ballot, click or tap here.