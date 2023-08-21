HONOLULU (KHON2) — President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are set to arrive on Maui Monday to view the damage in Lahaina and to talk to survivors.

Biden said that more than 1,000 federal personnel are on Maui with the full weight of federal aid behind them. That includes close to 450 search and rescue team members.

My heart, my prayers, and my focus are on the victims of the Maui wildfires and their families. I know how profoundly loss can impact a family and a community and I know nothing can replace the loss of life. I will do everything in my power to help Maui recover and rebuild from this tragedy. And throughout our efforts, we are focused on respecting sacred lands, cultures, and traditions.” President Joe Biden

President Biden said they are eager to meet responders, families and community members.

Gov. Josh Green signed a Major Disaster Declaration on Aug. 10 requesting federal assistance the day after the fires leveled Lahaina–it was signed within hours. As of Sunday, more than $8 million has been approved to assist nearly 2,500 households and FEMA has provided more than 50,000 meals, 75,000 liters of water, 5,000 cots and 10,000 blankets and shelter supplies.

The Bidens will arrive in Kahului Monday morning.

“We will be here as long as it takes for Maui.”