SAN DIEGO — The County of San Diego has sent out nearly 400,000 postcards to registered voters in the Fourth Supervisorial District listing their options for the Aug. 15 special election.

The election will be to fill the vacant seat for the remainder of the current term, which ends in Jan. 2027.

The seat was vacated by former supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who officially resigned from the board on May 15 after allegations surfaced in March accusing Fletcher of sexual assault.

You can follow along with the timeline of how the Fletcher scandal unfolded here.

The election is open only to registered voters in District 4. You can check to see whether you live in the district here.

According to the County, voters will receive an election ballot packet in the mail on the week of July 16. The packet will include their ballot, an “I Voted” sticker, voting instructions and other important election information.

Early voting will begin Monday, July 17 at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa, located at 5600 Overland Avenue. You can also take your ballot to at any ballot drop-off boxes around the county from July 18 through Aug. 15, the final day of voting.

The registrar also encouraged voters to take advantage of voting by mail to avoid long lines or having to commute to a drop off location.

Seven vote centers will be set up in San Diego starting Aug. 5 for early voting, with 14 additional ones opening up on Aug. 15.

If no candidate wins a majority of the vote in the election, a special run-off general election will be held on Nov. 7.

District 4 includes the City of La Mesa, the City of Lemon Grove, Casa-De Oro – Mount Helix, Rancho San Diego, parts of Spring Valley and the following City of San Diego communities: Alta Vista, Azalea Park, Balboa Park, Bankers Hill, Bay Park, Bay Terraces, Birdland, Broadway Heights, Chollas Creek, Chollas View, City Heights, Civita, Clairemont Mesa, College Area, El Cerrito, Emerald Hills, Encanto, Hillcrest, Kensington-Talmadge, Lincoln Park, Linda Vista, Lomita Village, Mid-City, Middletown, Mission Hills, Mission Valley, Montezuma Mesa-SDSU, Morena, Normal Heights, North Bay Terraces, North Clairemont, North Park, Oak Park, Old Town, Paradise Hills, portions of Grantville, portions of Kearny Mesa, Rolando, Serra Mesa, Skyline, University Heights, Valencia Park and Webster.