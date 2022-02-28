SAN DIEGO — Registered voters in San Diego County will soon receive postcards informing them of their voting options for the gubernatorial primary election in June.

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters has mailed more than 1.9 million postcards, county officials announced Monday.

The June 7 election will be the first countywide election under the Voter’s Choice Act, under which every registered voter automatically receives a ballot by mail.

The county Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted the regional model in October.

Voters can then choose one of three ways to return their ballot:

Send it in the mail;

Drop it into one of 130 secure ballot drop box locations;

Turn it in at one of more than 200 vote centers across the county.

Ballots will start going out the week of May 9.

The registrar will provide a list of ballot drop box and vote center locations on April 1 at sdvote.com.

Voters may also vote in-person at a vote center, which will be open multiple days.