OCEANSIDE, Calif. — After receiving a request asking the City of Oceanside to display a “Sanctity of Life” flag during the month of January, City Councilmember Rick Robinson of District 2 asked city staff to come up with a policy about which flags should be flown over city hall.

“What I felt and believe is that there are four flags that we currently fly: the city of Oceanside flag, the state of California flag and the United States of America flag. We also fly the POW-MIA flag. I feel that is most effective form of inclusion,” Robinson said to FOX 5.

Roxanne Deatherage is the executive director of Pride at the Beach, which falls under the umbrella of the North County LGBTQ Resource Center. Her annual event in June brings 20,000 people to Oceanside and with them, tens of thousands of dollars.

“Oceanside has always been a place where our LGBTQ community can come and feel safe, and by not raising our flag, and not even having as a discussion, makes people think that this is not a safe place after all the hard work,” Deatherage said to FOX 5.

As a representative of the Center, they are disheartened the city is not following other North County cities like Carlsbad and Encinitas, and Chula Vista in the South Bay, in flying the rainbow flag.

“We feel that not raising our flag is the first step of pushing this policy and rhetoric that we’re seeing all over the country,” Deatherage added.

Robinson says there was no deeper agenda in calling for the discussion other than to avoid more asks from more groups.

“Residents of the city, residents of the state of California and residents of the United States of America — to me there no division in any of that,” Robinson added. “I felt we were going to have to give this lady an answer to yes or no, and I just felt that if we had a policy that said we fly these flags and that’s all we fly on our city flagpole.

That may be so, but to this this often marginalized group that has fought so hard to be seen the matter is about so much more than policy.

“It feels hurtful. It says that we are not part of the community, and we are not welcome and we are not part of the people who own businesses, who work, who vote, live here, drive here. It makes us feel like we’re nonexistent,” Deatherage said.