Newsom’s income went up in 1st year as California governor

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 9, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his State of the State address from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Former Republican congressman Doug Ose says he’s entering the recall election aimed at ousting Gov. Newsom, the third established Republican to enter the race, joining former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and businessman John Cox. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2019 tax returns show his income went up by about half a million dollars in his first year as governor.

Newsom and his wife made about $1.7 million and paid $712,000 in state and federal taxes.

Most of the income came from businesses Newsom placed in a blind trust when he became governor.

The Democrat pledged to release his tax returns annually when when he was elected in 2018.

He’s now facing a recall election and a state law he previously signed may require his opponents to release their returns too.