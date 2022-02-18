Newsom visits San Diego County to promote new gun control measures

DEL MAR, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom visited San Diego County Friday to promote new gun control measures that he says will keep Californians safe and help “hold the gun industry accountable.”

Newsom held the news conference at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, a venue that’s often been at the center of San Diego’s gun control debate. Annual gun shows at the fairgrounds once brought protests and legal challenges. Now such events are banned there by state law.

Legislation currently being considered by California lawmakers would prohibit the sale of guns and ammunition on all state property, effectively ending gun shows at the state’s other fairgrounds too.

As the San Diego Union-Tribune reports, proponents of the law say the state shouldn’t be involved in events adding more guns to the community. They also say the shows are an easy target for “straw purchases” — where someone agrees to buy a weapon for another person who’s unqualified or not allowed to make the purchase themselves.

Proponents, including Michael Schwartz, who leads the political action group San Diego County Gun Owners, told the paper that anti-gun show laws amount to “harassment of law-abiding hobbyists.”

