SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing a plan to offer more services to homeless people with severe mental health and addiction disorders even if that means forcing some into care.

FILE – California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, helps clean a homeless encampment alongside a freeway on Jan. 12, 2022, in San Diego. California’s governor proposed a plan on Thursday, March 3, 2022, to force homeless people with severe mental health and addiction disorders into treatment. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Newsom’s proposal would require all counties to set up a mental health branch in civil court and provide comprehensive and community-based treatment to those suffering from debilitating psychosis.

People would be obligated to accept the care or risk criminal charges, involuntary psychiatric holds or court conservatorships.

Many advocates for homeless people have opposed such a move, calling it a violation of people’s civil rights.

You can watch a replay of Gov. Newsom’s remarks in the video player above.