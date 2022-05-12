SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday a proposed $125 million reproductive health package in an effort for California to prepare for an influx of out-of-state residents seeking abortions.

According to a press release, the proposal aims to expand services, help cover the costs of uninsured patients and provide incentives for businesses to relocate to California from states with anti-abortion and anti-LGBT laws.

Newsom’s proposal is a response to a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 landmark decision from the country’s highest that mandated abortion access nationwide.

“California will not stand idly by as extremists roll back our basic constitutional rights; we’re going to fight like hell, making sure that all women — not just those in California — know that this state continues to recognize and protect their fundamental rights,” Newsom said in the release. “We’re expanding access to these critical services, welcoming businesses and their employees fleeing rights stakeholders to further solidify California’s leadership on abortion rights.”

Wednesday’s announcement adds $57 million to a January proposal that was $68 million.

Here is what is included in the proposed $57 million, according to the release:

$40 million for grants to reproductive health care providers to offset the cost of providing care to low-and-moderate income individuals who do not have health care coverage for abortion care services.

$15 million for grants to community-based reproductive health, rights, and justice organizations to conduct medically accurate and culturally competent outreach and education on sexual health and reproductive health issues.

$1 million to develop and maintain a website that provides accurate and updated information to the public on the right to abortion under state law, information about reproductive health care providers, and options for coverage for reproductive health services, including state-funded coverage and programs.

$1 million for research regarding the unmet needs and access to reproductive health care services

The proposal comes days before Newsom plans to unveil his revised 2022-23 state budget in Sacramento on Friday.