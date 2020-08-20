Newsom cancels speech at DNC as state faces multiple crises

In this June 6, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to a reporter’s question during a news conference in Rancho Cordova, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom had been slated for a prime speaking slot in the Democratic National Convention Thursday evening but will no longer appear, as his administration grapples with dozens of wildfires and the continued effects of COVID-19.

“The segment that was originally planned didn’t make sense given the growth and severity of the state’s devastating wildfires, so we’re evaluating options while the governor prioritizes the emergency response,” Newsom’s spokesman, Nathan Click, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

DNC schedule tonight no longer includes @GavinNewsom. “The segment that was originally planned didn’t make sense given the growth and severity of the state's devastating wildfires, so we're evaluating options while the Governor prioritizes the emergency response,” spokesman says. — Alexei Koseff (@akoseff) August 20, 2020

The DNC’s website no longer lists the governor on its online schedule.

Newsom had been one of several Democratic governors chosen to speak at the four-day event, including New Mexico’s Michelle Lujan Grisham and Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer. His speaking time was a coveted political asset in a convention that was condensed to fit an all-virtual format, but pressing issues abound in the Golden State.

Wildfires have destroyed at least 175 structures, including homes, and are threatening 50,000 more, said Daniel Berlant, an assistant deputy director with the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. In all, 33 civilians and firefighters have been injured, and two people have died.

Most of the activity is in Northern California, where fires have chewed through about 500 square miles (1,250 square kilometers) of brushland, rural areas, canyon country and dense forest surrounding San Francisco.