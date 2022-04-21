SAN DIEGO — Interested in the voting process and want to get paid? The San Diego County Registrar of Voters is seeking to hire poll workers for $15 per hour ahead of the June 7 Gubernatorial Primary Election, county officials announced Thursday.

Poll workers are needed to staff voting centers throughout the county, which open up to 11 days before Election Day.

“With the introduction of the Voter’s Choice Act, voter centers replace traditional polling places,” county spokesperson Tracy DeFore stated in a press release.

Applicants must be English speakers who are bilingual in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese or Chinese, according to the county. The role’s responsibilities include submitting hiring/payroll paperwork; attending a two-day, paid poll worker training; opening/closing a vote center; processing voters and answering questions.

“The Registrar is seeking people who are team players, exhibit strong leadership and customer service skills, and display flexibility, patience and the highest level of integrity at all times. Poll workers must represent the Registrar of Voters in a professional, nonpartisan manner,” DeFore said.

County officials say the health and safety of election workers and voters also is a priority as personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies will be provided to workers.

To become a poll worker, applicants must be 18 years old, a U.S citizen and registered to vote in California, or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States. Applicants must also provide their own transportation to their assigned vote center.

Applications are available online. For more information, call (858) 565-5800 or email pollworker@sdcounty.ca.gov.