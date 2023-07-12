NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Leaders in National City touted a newly approved budget Wednesday morning, weeks after the budget was passed in a contentious vote.

National City Mayor Ron Morrison had some choice words to describe elements of the budget, which he voted against.

“It was a huge drain on the budget,” Morrison said. “This was a money grab on the councilmembers.”

“Most of the budget was perfectly fine. They put a poison pill in it and they wanted the whole thing voted together,” Morrison continued. “And the poison pill was they wanted to have district budgets — so they wanted each councilmember, after we’d already finished the budget and we’d blown our numbers on the budget. We were way over what we were supposed to be.”

The budget passed 3-to-2 last month, with the mayor and vice mayor voting no.

“It was a 3-to-2 majority of the council as if we were against roads, as if we were against police, which is a bunch of garbage,” Morrison said.

According to Morrison, the city’s three councilmembers Ditas Yamane, Jose Rodriguez and Marcus Bush, at the last minute, added individual district funding of $100,000 per councilmember – after the initial agreement on the budget was complete.

“There’s no parameters to it,” Morrison said. “There’s no how the money could be used, what could you do with it, nothing. That’s not the way you do good government.”

However, Councilmember Bush sees it differently.

“District budgets is something I’m very proud to support. That’s resources are for us to do our jobs better,” Bush said to FOX 5.

The mayor is the only full-time position. The position carries an assistant and a little more than a $100,000 budget.

Bush says allocating individual budgets to councilmembers is a matter of equity.

“At the end of the day, we are paid as part time as councilmembers, and so we have to work full time jobs,” Bush said. “So, we unfortunately can’t just spend all the time that we want to here. So that’s why we need the staff and the resources to do policy analysis, to look at our budget, to provide oversight, looking at different departments, making sure we are operating efficiently.”