SAN DIEGO — Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has announced he will be stepping down as the chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and he has endorsed Vice Chair Nora Vargas to succeed him in the role.

In a video posted from Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Fletcher said that this week’s meeting would be his last in the role.

The board will vote to select a new chair, vice chair and pro-tempore at the January 10, 2023 meeting, where Fletcher says he will be voting for Vargas.

"I think it's important to provide an opportunity for others so that we continue to drive change," Fletcher said. Fletcher, who recently won his re-election bid in November, has served as chair for the last two years. "Supervisor Vargas would be an amazing leader because she's smart, driven and holds an unmatched level of care and compassion for our community. Her leadership of this Board would be monumental for so many reasons, including the fact she would be the first Latina ever to hold the title," Fletcher said. In a statement from Vargas, she thanked Fletcher for his endorsement and confirmed her interest in being elected chairwoman of the board. "I will gladly accept the nomination and look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure all San Diegans have a better quality of life. I will continue to do everything in my power to make sure that this county works for all, not just some," Vargas said.