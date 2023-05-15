SAN DIEGO — Nathan Fletcher has officially resigned from the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

This comes nearly six weeks after he announced his intention to step down from elected office in March — hours after allegations of sexual misconduct from a former Metropolitan Transit System employee were made public in a lawsuit filing against him.

The Supervisor, who was out of the state for treatment of post-traumatic stress and alcohol abuse, said that his resignation would be effective on Monday, May 15 at 5 p.m.

Board Chairwoman Nora Vargas held a press conference ahead of Fletcher’s official resignation to provide an update on next steps. She reiterated to that the county will continue to be focused on representing those in District 4, despite the vacant seat.

According to the county, staff from the District 4 office will remain as county employees, serving as a liaison for constituents, the county and other departments. They will become an extension of the county government, with a localized focus on District 4.

A Twitter account for communications from the office during this time while there is a vacant seat has been set up and will be managed by District 4 staff. The new account can be found here.

A special election will move forward for the next person to assume the seat on August 15. If no candidate garners more than 50% of the vote, the election will move to a runoff in November.

While there is no Supervisor in the seat, there will be no policies, votes or board letters coming from the office. When a new Supervisor is voted into office later this year, the current District 4 staff will help transition in the new office.

Earlier Monday, Fletcher released a letter to confirm his resignation and apologize to his constituents and supporters.

The letter, which was sent from his former campaign email around 7 a.m., continued to deny the allegations against him, but expressed regret for “letting down so many people” by engaging in “consensual interactions” with someone outside his marriage.

” … while I strenuously deny the allegations you have no doubt heard levied against me … I failed to live up to the standards I expect of myself, and those which are rightfully demanded of our elected officials,” he wrote in the letter.

“I am confident that … the truth will present a very different reality,” Fletcher continued. “However, due process and legal proceedings do not move at the speed of public opinion, and this issue will take several years to fully resolve. It is most important that the vital work of the County government continue without distraction.”

In a statement sent just after 4:30 p.m., Figueroa’s lawyer, Zach Schumacher, conveyed disappointment with what Fletcher wrote in the letter, stating that he “continues to victim-blame, even amidst his forced resignation.”

“It is apparent that full accountability must come through the civil justice system,” he continued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.