SAN DIEGO — Hours ahead of his scheduled resignation from the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, Nathan Fletcher released an apology letter to his constituents and supporters.

Fletcher’s resignation from the District 4 seat will be effective at 5 p.m. Monday.

On Mar. 29, 2023, Fletcher announced that he would be resigning from his position hours after allegations surfaced in a lawsuit filing accusing the supervisor of sexual misconduct towards a former Metropolitan Transit System employee.

Days before announcing his resignation, Fletcher dropped his bid for the California State Senate 39th district seat and said that he was going on medical leave for treatment of post-traumatic stress and alcohol abuse.

In the letter, Fletcher continued to deny the allegations against him, but claims he did engage in “consensual interactions” outside of his marriage.

He also said that he played no part in his accuser’s termination and supports the independent investigation being done by MTS.

You can read the full letter below:

Dear Constituents, Supporters, and Friends: Today, I resigned my position as a Supervisor for the 4th District of San Diego County. I own, unequivocally, the responsibility for making the mistake of engaging in consensual interactions with someone outside of my marriage. And while I strenuously deny the allegations you have no doubt heard levied against me, I apologize for letting down so many people important to me – my family, staff, constituents, supporters, and friends. I failed to live up to the standards I expect of myself, and those which are rightly demanded of our elected officials. I believe our representatives should be role models and held to the highest standards in both their public and personal lives in a way that honors the public’s trust and confidence. While no one is without flaws and mistakes, I fully accept that I did not live up to this standard, and my resignation is appropriate. You put your faith in me as your elected representative, and I let you down. For that, I am truly sorry. Regarding the accusations against me: I am confident that when all communications are made public, including written messages and voice recordings, and the interactions and exchanges are fully revealed in a court of law under the penalty of perjury, the truth will present a very different reality. As a married man, my actions were unquestionably inappropriate, but they were consensual and often initiated by the plaintiff. I fully support the independent investigation underway by MTS and know it will show that I had absolutely nothing to do with this individual’s employment or termination. However, due process and legal proceedings do not move at the speed of public opinion, and this issue will take several years to fully resolve. It is most important that the vital work of the County government continue without distraction. The last forty five days of treatment have been some of the hardest of my life. I had to confront my own failings and flaws along with working for the first time to address issues of childhood trauma, post traumatic stress and alcohol abuse. Recovery and sobriety are a lifetime process and I am committed to doing the ongoing work needed to ensure I become the father, husband and friend that those I love deserve. I am humbled that my wife and family continue to stand by me during these difficult times. And I am blessed with a tremendous group of friends. Thank you to everyone who has reached out during this difficult time. I sincerely believe making mistakes, admitting your flaws, and going through hardship does not cause you to lose friends, but rather shows you who they are. My family and friends deserve my full attention as I work to earn back their trust and confidence. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to serve the 4th District and all County residents over the last four years, and will carry immense pride for the progress made and challenges confronted in that time. The ownership of these successes – particularly in the areas of behavioral health, child welfare, and juvenile justice – rightfully and completely belong to those members of our community who have demanded such changes, as well as the County workers who I know will faithfully implement them. I will always regret the circumstances of my departure, but more than anything, I will forever remain a fan of the work of our County government. The mission and purpose of serving those most in need is so much greater and more enduring than any one flawed individual. I wish you all the very best in the future. Sincerely, Nathan Fletcher Statement released by Nathan Fletcher on May 15, 2023

On May 2, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to advance a resolution calling for a special election to fill Supervisor Nathan Fletcher‘s seat.

So far three people have announced their candidacy for the District 4 seat: veterans advocate nonprofit CEO Janessa Goldbeck, San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery-Steppe and Amy Reichert, who ran against Fletcher in last year’s election.

The special election will be held on Aug. 15, with a possible runoff on Nov. 7 if no candidate wins a majority in the primary election.