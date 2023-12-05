SAN DIEGO — Monica Montgomery Steppe was sworn in Tuesday at the County Administration Center after winning last month’s special election for the District 4 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, local officials said.

The county’s first Black woman supervisor, who will fill the remainder of the current term ending in January 2027, was sworn in by her father-in-law Cecil Steppe. Montgomery Steppe was also joined by her husband Steve during the event.

“We know that today marks a momentous occasion in our county’s history, filled with promise, filled with hope and filled with progress,” Montgomery Steppe said. “As I stand before you, deeply humbled and immensely grateful, l am acutely aware of the weight of responsibility and the honor to be chosen by the people as the first Black woman to serve on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors in the history of this county. I am truly honored.”

The District 4 seat became vacant in May following former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s resignation. Fletcher was accused of sexual misconduct in his role as chairman of the MTS board in a lawsuit.

Montgomery Steppe was formerly a District 4 council member for the City of San Diego, which will elect a replacement through a special election on March 5.

The following areas are in District 4: Alta Vista, Azalea Park, Balboa Park, Bankers Hill, Bay Park, Bay Terraces, Birdland, Broadway Heights, Casa de Oro – Mount Helix, Chollas Creek, Chollas View, City Heights, City of La Mesa, City of Lemon Grove, Civita, Clairemont Mesa, College Area, El Cerrito, Emerald Hills, Encanto, Hillcrest, Kensington-Talmadge, Lincoln Park, Linda Vista, Lomita Village, Mid-City, Middletown, Mission Hills, Mission Valley, Montezuma Mesa-SDSU, Morena, Normal Heights, North Bay Terraces, North Clairemont, North Park, Oak Park, Old Town, Paradise Hills, Portions of Grantville, Portions of Kearny Mesa, Portions of Spring Valley, Rancho San Diego, Rolando, Serra Mesa, Skyline, University Heights, Valencia Park and Webster.