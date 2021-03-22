Monday is deadline to register to vote in 79th Assembly District special election

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Monday is the deadline to register to vote for the April 6 special election in the 79th Assembly District.

Eligible San Diego County residents can register at sdvote.com. People will need to register to vote if they are not registered in San Diego County, have recently moved or changed their name.

If a signature is confirmed through records at the Department of Motor Vehicles, registration will automatically be sent to the registrar’s office.

If a signature is not confirmed, a prospective voter can print the form, sign it and return it to the registrar’s office by 5 p.m.

Registration forms must be postmarked or delivered to the registrar’s office by Monday to be eligible to vote. Voters may also register online until midnight.

The special election was necessitated to fill the seat vacated by Shirley Weber’s appointment as California’s secretary of state.

Early voting is underway at the registrar’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays with the exception of March 31, Cesar Chavez Day.

The 79th Assembly District encompasses southeastern San Diego, La Mesa, Lemon Grove and parts of Chula Vista, Bonita and National City.

