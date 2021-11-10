‘Mishegoss’: Newsom responds to reports that shots made him sick

FILE – In this June 3, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to questions during a news conference in San Francisco. On Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, Newsom rejected a bill that would have made California the first state to pay people to stay sober. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom called reports alleging that he got sick from a COVID-19 booster shot and a flu shot misinformation.

The Daily Mail, who made the claim, cited unnamed “sources in the family’s inner circle.”

Newsom was previously last seen on October 27 getting the COVID-19 booster shot in Oakland before disappearing from the public eye, canceling a trip to the COP26 climate summit in Scotland, which prompted speculation to the Governor’s whereabouts. He had gotten a flu shot on October 22.

Photographs of a man who looked a lot like Newsom surfaced from a wedding ceremony held at San Francisco City Hall on Saturday for billionaire heiress Ivy Love Getty.

So, Twitter, is this @GavinNewsom? In the 1st pic, look to the right of the bride, to the couple in the 2nd row I think it is. Gavin and Jen, next to London Breed? In the 2nd pic, look behind the bride's dad. Bride is Ivy Getty. https://t.co/kUOcWI5NQA pic.twitter.com/tZu9HeeDJC — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 9, 2021

Newsom made his first official public appearance Tuesday at the 2021 California Economic Summit in Monterey.

The Newsom administration has cited “family obligations” for the Governor’s absence.

In Monterey, Newsom said he wanted to spend time with his family on Halloween.

“We’ve gone from crisis to crisis, from wildfires, from droughts, from social justice. Obviously with COVID. We had this recall you may have read about. Bill signing. I signed up to go to Europe,” Newsom said. “The kids literally had an intervention. They couldn’t believe that I was going to miss Halloween. And I’m defending myself. Mom and dad missing Halloween, for them it was worse than missing Christmas.”

Newsom has four children: Montana, Hunter, Brooklynn, and Dutch. He said his 5-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter gave him the strongest opinions about missing Halloween.