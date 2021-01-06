Members of San Diego’s congressional delegation mark themselves safe

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SAN DIEGO — Members of San Diego County’s congressional delegation marked themselves safe Wednesday after they were evacuated when President Donald Trump’s supporters breached the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Mike Levin (D-49) said he was safe and sheltering in place.

“I am sheltering in place due to multiple threats from suspicious packages and Trump supporters storming the Capitol, but I am safe. I am incredible grateful for the brave Capitol Police officers trying to keep us safe.”

Rep. Juan Vargas (D-51) said he and his staff were safe.

“I am here today to fulfill my constitutional duty and certify President-elect Biden’s historic victory. My staff and I are safe. We are asking Americans to stand together for the rule of law and integrity of our nation’s democracy.”

“This is not democracy that you’re seeing. That’s anarchy out there,” Vargas said in a video posted to his Twitter.

“I’m safe. Thanks for the texts. More later,” Rep. Scott Peters (D-52) tweeted.

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-53) confirmed she and her staff were safe and advised people to stay away.

“My staff and I are safe. The Capitol complex remains on lockdown and everyone should stay clear of the area.”

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-50) said, “The violence we saw today is totally inexcusable. Nothing justifies it, and I condemn it in the strongest way possible. Everyone protesting in the Capitol should leave immediately.”

