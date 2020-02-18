Lorena Gonzalez announces 2 bills in push for affordable housing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, announced two new bills aimed at curbing the high cost of housing in California.

Assembly Bill 2345 proposes to incentivize developers to build more housing in a denser area with the exchange of more affordable housing.

“If we can create a way in which we can improve and increase the stock for affordable and very affordable and at the same time increase the density of market rate, I think it’s a win-win,” Gonzalez said Monday.

This is the first housing bill the assemblywoman has proposed. Gonzalez told reporters that housing was a little out of her lane, but now she says housing has to be in everyone's lane.

“It’s a carrot approach that San Diego reverted to a few years ago and has drastically increased the number of permits that are being pulled and asked for,” Gonzalez said.

The second bill, Assembly bill 2344, demands equality for market rate housing residence and affordable housing residence when it comes to common gyms and pool access.

