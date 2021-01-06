Local Trump demonstration contrasts chaos at US Capitol

SAN DIEGO — About 300 people gathered outside the San Diego County Administration Building Wednesday in support of President Donald Trump, though it was a starkly different scene from the chaos at the U.S. Capitol.

People waved flags and marched along Harbor Drive holding signs as Congress began the process of certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. The majority of attendees were not wearing masks, despite a mandate to do so.

Wearing a mask, Lakeside Resident Russell Root acknowledged that the country is more divided than ever and said it’s difficult to imagine people coming together again.

“I don’t believe it’s going to happen under President Biden,” he said. “If he’s elected, I don’t see it happening. He didn’t do anything to stop the riots. He never said a thing about when BLM was destroying stuff and he’s called the president and me all kinds of names. Why would I, then, get behind him?”

The hundreds of attendees came from all corners of San Diego County on the same day a special election in Georgia turned power over to the Democrats and Congress was set to tally the electoral votes, which would be the final step in affirming Biden’s win.

“We’re on the verge of losing our country if we don’t fight these people back,” Chula Vista resident Sherry Pennington said. Pennington said she chose to come to the rally to support President Trump and exercise freedom of speech.

“It’s standing up for our country,” she said. “It’s standing up for what is wonderful about our country. If you don’t stand up for it, you’re going to lose it.”

The rally spanned a period just over four hours. Despite one medical call for an older man, the rally went on without any major incidents. Harbor Police kept crowds from spilling into traffic lanes.