Local elected officials react to Colin Powell’s death

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 4: Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and former Secretary of State Colin Powell arrives to pay his respects at the casket of the late former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, December 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. Bush will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday morning. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Following the news of Former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s death, San Diego-area elected officials took to social media to reflect on the 84-year-old’s life and offer their condolences to his loved ones.

Powell died due to complications from COVID-19, his family said in a statement shared on Facebook Monday.

He was the first African American to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and later U.S. secretary of state, for which he was unanimously confirmed in 2001. Read more about Powell’s life here.

Rep. Scott Peters

“Secretary Colin Powell was a trailblazer who loved his country. His legacy of courage and integrity as a veteran, leader, and devoted public servant will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Secretary Colin Powell was a trailblazer who loved his country. His legacy of courage and integrity as a veteran, leader, and devoted public servant will never be forgotten.



My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. https://t.co/lS3gqlwU2k — Rep. Scott Peters (@RepScottPeters) October 18, 2021

Rep. Sara Jacobs

“Colin Powell served his country for four decades and inspired millions as the country’s first Black National Security Adviser, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones and may his memory be a blessing.”

Colin Powell served his country for four decades and inspired millions as the country’s first Black National Security Adviser, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones and may his memory be a blessing. — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) October 18, 2021

Rep. Darrell Issa

“Colin Powell — soldier, statesman and strategist — lived an extraordinary life that paralleled the American experience. His compelling presence and leadership style changed both Washington and the world. In private, I knew him as a thoughtful, considered and generous man. RIP.”

Colin Powell — soldier, statesman and strategist — lived an extraordinary life that paralleled the American experience.



His compelling presence and leadership style changed both Washington and the world. In private, I knew him as a thoughtful, considered and generous man. RIP. — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) October 18, 2021

Both of California’s senators also shared statements.

Sen. Alex Padilla

“Saddened to hear of the passing of Secretary Colin Powell. He was a trailblazing public servant and patriot who dedicated his life to our nation. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Saddened to hear of the passing of Secretary Colin Powell. He was a trailblazing public servant and patriot who dedicated his life to our nation.



My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) October 18, 2021

Sen. Dianne Feinstein

“My deepest condolences to Alma Powell and the Powell family on the passing of General Colin Powell. He was truly a great statesman and a man of deep integrity.

His life gave inspiration to millions. Rising from humble roots in New York as the son of Jamaican immigrants, he became the first African-American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the culmination of a 35-year military career. And he was the first African-American Secretary of State, a position he held for four years.

I hope that people will reflect on his passing and remember a man who served his country with compassion and honor.”

My deepest condolences to Alma Powell and the Powell family on the passing of General Colin Powell. He was truly a great statesman and a man of deep integrity. I hope that people will reflect on his passing and remember a man who served his country with compassion and honor. pic.twitter.com/9CrxoP1VH1 — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) October 18, 2021