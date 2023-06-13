SAN DIEGO — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Miami for mishandling classified documents.

Demonstrators in San Diego rallied to show support for the justice system. They say the indictment of the former president shows he is not above the law.

Holding signs saying “lock him up” demonstrators rallied in front of the San Diego County Administration Building in support of the indictment of Trump.

“We are here in support of our court system,” said John Mattes with Hillcrest Indivisible. “We are here in support of not only our courts but our justice system.”

Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal counts for charges including mishandling classified documents relating to national defense.

Prosecutors say he risked disclosure of defense secrets and obstructed efforts to reclaim the documents he took when he left office.

“This is a man who put our troops and our country in total jeopardy,” said Kimberly Alexander with Indivisible CBFD.

But Trump and his supporters say the investigation is politically motivated.

“It just really feels like an attack,” said Kiana Crom with Young Republicans of Riverside. “I mean as we know all these different witch hunts that have basically happened to President Trump and over and over again he’s proven his innocence.”

The FBI recovered 102 classified documents from his Mar-a-Lago home.

“I was a federal employee,” Mattes said. “I could not take home documents. I had to treat documents, I had to treat our secrets within the law so it’s not a witch hunt.”

If found guilty on all charges, he could face up to 400 years behind bars.

“No one is above the law,” Alexander said.

Meanwhile, Trump has called this indictment an abuse of power and a travesty of justice.