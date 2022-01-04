Larry Elder says he won’t run for governor in 2022

Republican conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder takes questions from the media during a campaign stop outside the Hall of Justice downtown Los Angeles Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Elder is running to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall election. Democrats have an early edge in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. State figures show Democrats are returning mail-in ballots at more than twice the rate submitted by Republicans. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Conservative talk-show host Larry Elder, who was the leading Republican candidate in the failed effort to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election, announced Tuesday he will not make another run for governor this year.

Instead, Elder announced the formation of the Elder for America political action committee that will work on behalf Republicans in federal and local elections.

“I ran for governor because I wanted to make a difference,” Elder said in a statement. “While I may not know what the future holds for me politically, our campaign’s ability to attract millions of votes and millions of dollars in a very short time demonstrates we have a message that resonates with Americans, and I believe we can put that to good use.”

Elder was considered the top challenger to Newsom in last September’s recall race. The recall effort, however, was rejected by about two-thirds of California voters. Elder was the leading vote-getter among about four dozen replacement candidates, although that tally became moot when voters rejected the recall question.

According to Elder for America, Elder’s recall campaign raised about $22.5 million in eight weeks.

The newly formed PAC “will engage in public education campaigns, direct voter contact, and fundraising to help Republicans win key seats in the House and Senate, and effect public policy on the local level,” according to the organization.

