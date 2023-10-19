Recently appointed Democratic Senator for California Laphonza Butler will not run for a full term in 2024, according to a report in the New York Times.

Butler, the former president of political action committee EMILY’s List, was appointed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to fill the late Dianne Feinstein’s seat.

Butler was sworn in earlier this month and there has been speculation that she could enter the race from the formidable position of effectively being a sitting U.S. Senator.

In an interview with the New York Times Thursday, Sen. Butler shot down any idea she might pursue the seat permanently.

Speaking to the Times, Butler said she intended to be “the loudest, proudest champion of California,” in her remaining days in office, but she realized that serving in the Senate was not “the greatest use of my voice.”

Butler later confirmed the Times reporting, issuing a statement saying in part, “I’ve spent the past 16 days pursuing my clarity — what kind of life I want to have, what kind of service I want to officer and what kind of voice I want to bring forward. After considering those questions I’ve decided not to run for Senate in the upcoming election.”

Butler stepping aside clears the field for the three Democratic frontrunners in the race, California Representatives Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.

On the Republican side, former Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey announced his entry into the race last week.