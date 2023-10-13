(KRON) — United States Senate candidate Katie Porter announced that she had raised $3.4 million in the third quarter from small dollar donors. In a statement posted to her website, the candidate said she’d receive more than 125,000 unique donations, averaging around $28 each.

Representative Porter (D-CA) went on to say that she is refusing donations from “Big Oil, Big Pharma, Wall Street, payday lenders, defense contractors, and other corporate PACs.” Instead, the Irvine representative touted financial support from “an army of grassroots supporters” from across California.

Of the $3.4 million raised in the third quarter, Porter’s campaign said:

More than 125,000 unique donations

99% of donations were $100 or less

The average donation was less than $28

Donors spanned all 58 counties in California

“I’m proud to be running a true grassroots campaign,” said Porter in a statement on her website. “Californians are hungry for a leader in Washington who will stand up to corporate special interests and their political enablers who rig the system against everyday people.”

Porter’s third-quarter fundraising sees her enter the final quarter of 2023 with nearly $12 million in campaign cash on-hand, according to her campaign.