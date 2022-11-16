Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., speaks at an election night party in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Bass becomes first woman elected to position

Karen Bass will be the next mayor of Los Angeles, according to projections by the Associated Press.

The AP called the race in Bass’s favor around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Bass currently leads Rick Caruso by 46,578 votes with 74% of ballots counted.

Bass, who represents the California’s 37th Congressional District, will become the first woman to be elected mayor of Los Angeles and the second Black person to hold the position.

One week ago when polls closed, Caruso carried an overnight lead in the race to replace incumbent Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is termed out and is awaiting confirmation as ambassador to India.

Since then, Bass has outpaced Caruso, quickly closing the gap before ultimately overtaking him.

She received support from several top Democrats during her campaign, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

As mayor, Bass said solving the homeless crisis would be a top priority for the city.

Caruso is renowned real estate developer whose properties include both the Grove and Americana at Brand shopping centers.

He poured millions of his own fortune into the race and picked up endorsements from notable celebrities including Chris Pratt, Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry.

Ultimately, the political newcomer’s bid fell short of the more-established Bass.

The two candidates have not yet released statements regarding the Associated Press calling the race in Bass’s favor.

The State of California has a maximum of 38 days after election night to certify election results.

Check back for updates on this developing story.