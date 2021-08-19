What you need to know ahead of Inside California Politics’ Governor Recall Debate tonight

SAN FRANCISCO (INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – We’re just hours away from Inside California Politics’ Governor Recall Debate.

How can I watch?

The debate will broadcast and stream to 28 million Californians from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. It can be seen on KRON4 in San Francisco, KTLA in Los Angeles, KSWB FOX5 in San Diego, KTXL FOX 40 in Sacramento, KSEE in Fresno and KGET in Bakersfield. The debate will also be available to stream online on each participating station’s website.

KRON4 Studios live in San Francisco

Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. PST

Who’s participating?

John Cox

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 04: California republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox speaks during a campaign rally at Miller Regional Park on May 04, 2021 in Sacramento, California. Republican candidate for California governor John Cox kicked off his campaign with a press event that featured a live 1,000 pound bear. He will continue his bus tour across California over the next few days. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

This is Cox’s second campaign for the state’s top job after Cox finished behind Newsom in their 2018 matchup.

A statement from Faulconer’s campaign depicted Cox as a perennial candidate with a long string of losses behind him.

Starting in 2000, Cox ran for the U.S. House and twice for the U.S. Senate in Illinois, but fell short in crowded Republican primaries. He also ran a largely unnoticed campaign for the 2008 Republican presidential nomination.

Cox won 38% of the vote in his 2018 campaign against Newsom. He highlighted the state’s high cost of living, and blamed Sacramento’s dominant Democrats for failing to keep those costs at bay.

Cox, an attorney, became a multimillionaire while moving through a series of professions – accountant, part-owner of a potato chip company, investment manager, and real estate magnate- before turning to politics.

Kevin Faulconer

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: California Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer looks on during a news conference outside of a closed Walgreens store on July 27, 2021 in San Francisco, California. California recall gubernatorial candidate and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer held a news conference in front of a Walgreens store to address the rising crime in California. Walgreens has closed numerous store in San Francisco due to a rise in retail crime like shoplifting. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Faulconer, the former two-term San Diego mayor, has said California had been transformed under Newsom from a lodestar for opportunity to “the land of broken promises.”

Faulconer has proposed ending the state income tax for individuals making up to $50,000 and households up to $100,000 as part of a plan to make the notoriously costly state more affordable for families and the middle class.

He has also released a statewide plan that would create more homeless shelters in California as part of his effort to get people off the streets, declaring homelessness in the state an emergency that must be treated like one.

He faulted Newsom for zig-zag leadership during the outbreak that led to millions of lost jobs and a bumpy vaccine rollout, stranding public school children at home while Newsom’s own youngsters attend private, in-person classes, and a massive unemployment benefits scandal.

Faulconer didn’t support Trump in 2016 but in 2020 changed course and backed the president’s reelection, calling Trump the clear choice over Joe Biden for “getting our economic situation back on track.”

Kevin Kiley

FILE – This Aug. 31, 2017, file photo shows Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Kiley announced on Twitter on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that he is running in the Sept. 14, recall election in an attempt to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley – one of Newsom’s most vocal critics at the Statehouse, and a rising personality in the California GOP – has faulted Newsom for “special interest corruption” and promised to be an antidote to the governor’s “lawless mode of governance,” he said in a statement.

Kiley, a lawyer and former prosecutor from the Sacramento suburb of Rocklin, is known in the legislature for fighting for access to charter schools and was one of the Republican lawmakers who filed a court challenge to Newsom’s far-reaching policies during the coronavirus pandemic.

At 36-years-old, the state assemblyman could become the state’s first millennial governor.

What are they going to talk about?

Topics will cover the issues Californians care about most, including COVID-19, homelessness, minimum wage, and wildfires.

Why is this recall election important?

In the recall, voters will receive a ballot with two questions: Should Newsom be recalled and who should replace him? Answers to the second question will only be counted if more than half vote yes on the first.

The recall was fueled by frustration over Newsom’s coronavirus shutdown orders and anger after it was learned the governor attended a party with lobbyist friends at The French Laundry last fall when he was telling Californians to stay home.

The election is set for Sept. 14, though ballots will be mailed to voters in August.

Why exactly is there a recall drive against Newsom? The answer is simple and complicated: Californians grew angry over a difficult year. Whipsaw pandemic lockdowns, crushing job losses from business closures, shuttered schools and the disruption of daily life soured just about everybody.

The complicated part: In a state with nearly 40 million people, there are many grievances, from California’s wallet-sapping taxes to a raging homelessness crisis. As governor, Newsom became a target for that resentment.

For months, Newsom steered around questions about a possible recall election but in March launched an aggressive campaign strategy, fundraising, running ads attacking the recall, and doing national TV and cable interview

Newsom, who was elected in a 2018 landslide, sees the recall as an attack on California’s progressive policies.

The recall is backed by state and national Republicans, but organizers argue they have a broad-based coalition, including many independents and Democrats.

It’s not uncommon in California for residents to seek recalls but they rarely get on the ballot – and even fewer succeed. A sitting governor has been ousted just once in the state, when unpopular Democrat Gray Davis was recalled in 2003 and replaced by Republican Arnold Schwarzenneger.

With 46 replacement candidates on the ballot, it’s possible a winner could emerge with as little as 20% of the vote should Newsom be recalled — a fraction of what a candidate would need in a typical statewide election.

Check back here at 7 p.m. to follow live updates of the California Governor Recall Debate as it happens.