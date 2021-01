Rep. Eric Swalwell talks to Frank Buckley about how the U.S. Capitol Police handled rioters.

“I was disturbed, too, to see any member of the Capitol Police posing with these insurrectionists,” Swalwell said.

He went on to say that he doesn’t want to conflate “the few that I did see taking pictures with these folks with the many that acted honorably.”

It’s a dark day in America when a UNITED STATES Capitol police officer decides to take a selfie with a TERRORIST! And they wonder why WE don’t feel safe! pic.twitter.com/UZsLnS2s68 — NAACP (@NAACP) January 6, 2021