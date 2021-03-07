Senator: Incentivizing reopening of schools not ‘purely equitable’ but students need to return

The school plan to reopen is not mandated, and despite a majority of lawmakers voting to approve the plan, it did not sit well with some Senate Republicans.

Senator Andres Borgas says leaders’ comments were that it does not imbue the governor with more authority than he already had. But what it does allow for is a $6.6 billion package to aid in that effort.

“We want our schools to open. They should have opened a long time ago, but we are where we are, and this bill allows the financial mechanism to guarantee that eventuality will occur sooner than later,” Senator Borgas said.