Sen. Padilla on whether vaccine passports are necessary: ‘I don’t think we need it yet’

(Inside California Politics) — During a special town hall broadcast, Sen. Alex Padilla was asked whether he thinks so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports should be federally mandated.

A vaccine passport would present proof that its holder has been vaccinated against the virus.

The Biden administration is supporting the business community, which is in favor of vaccine passports or some type of proof as a way to safely travel or reopen and resume more indoor services and activities.

Indoor gatherings like concerts or theater performances will soon be allowed resume in California with capacity limits and attendees providing a negative COVID-19 test or proving they have been fully vaccinated.

“I’m not terribly against it. I don’t think we need it yet,” Padilla told Inside California Politics.

Instead, the senator said the focus should be on vaccine supply and distribution.

“I think, for the meantime, we’re best to remain focused on improving the vaccine supply and distribution, ensuring every adult can get the vaccine sooner rather than later,” he said.

Padilla also acknowledged that some are still hesitant to make an appointment to be vaccinated.

“We know there’s some folks that may be reluctant to sign up for the vaccine because of misinformation they come across online, for example, so it’s important to remind people that the vaccine is safe, it’s effective,” Padilla said. “The eligibility is opening up so as soon as you’re eligible, please make an appointment if you haven’t already. Please get the vaccine as soon as you can.”

