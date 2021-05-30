Republican strategist discusses latest in recall campaign

(Inside California Politics) — Republican strategist David Gilliard joins Inside California Politics this week to discuss the latest with the effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom.

Among 1,705 likely voters polled in a recent survey by the Public Policy Institute of California, 57% said they would vote to keep the governor and 40% sought to remove him, with the remaining 3% undecided.

But Gilliard says the fight is still moving forward.

“We have it at 45-45 right now, which means it’s going to be a close election one way or the other,” Gilliard said.

