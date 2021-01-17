Rep. Lieu discusses 2nd impeachment of President Trump

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Former Department of Defense Secretary Leon Panetta talks about the impact of the U.S. Capitol riots on the nation's standing globally.

"Never in my life did I expect I would see a violent mob go after the United States Capitol, take it over and bring our democracy to a stop," Panetta said. "It sends a terrible message -- particularly to our adversaries. A message that our democracy is not functioning as it should, that we're weaker than we really are and that we're vulnerable."