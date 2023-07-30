(Inside California Politics) — Congressman John Garamendi, D-Walnut Grove, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the land purchases surrounding Travis Air Force Base in Solano County.

A group called “Flannery Associates” has invested more than $800 million on almost 54,000 acres of land surrounding the Travis Air Force Base since 2018, zoned for agricultural use, public records show.

“I’m very, very concerned because we cannot find out what’s going on. This is unusual, very unusual.” Said Rep. Garamendi, who represents Travis Air Force Base in Congress.

The Air Force is now investigating the land purchases.