(Inside California Politics) — Congressman Ami Bera, D-Sacramento, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his bid to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. That group, known as DCCC, is the campaign arm of the House Democratic caucus.

Rep. Bera and Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-Los Angeles, are vying for the position of Chair after Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney’s congressional loss in New York.

Rep. Bera discusses why he wants the position, where the DCCC succeeded and failed in the midterms, and the possibility of working with Rep. Kevin McCarthy who is likely to be the next Speaker of the House.