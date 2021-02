SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tom Del Beccaro, chairman of the Rescue California PAC, says the $81 million cost to taxpayers for the recall attempt on Gov. Gavin Newsom is worth it in the long-term.

“Well, now we know the welfare fraud scam has cost at least $11 billion,” said Del Beccaro. “That dwarfs his $81 million comment.”

Del Becarro says waiting for the 2022 is also not worth it as a new governor could veto spending bills later in the year.