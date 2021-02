SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The campaign manager for Rescue California, one of the groups behind the recall effort against Gov. Gavin Newsom, explains why they expect to get the recall on the ballot.

“There’s some fundamental things about the electorate in California you can not debate. That do not change over time,” said Anne Dunsmore. “You do not mess around with people’s finances, financial security, you do not mess around with their public safety.”